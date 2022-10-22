Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
TN Marine Police Files FIR Against Navy Over 'Warning Shots' Fired At Fisherman

An official said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Navy personnel for firing warning shots at a fisherman.

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 6:57 pm

The Tamil Nadu Marine Police has registered a case against Naval personnel in connection with a fisherman sustaining injuries after "warning shots" were fired at him, an official said here on Saturday.

The FIR has been registered in Nagapattinam district by the marine police against Naval personnel for offences including causing grievous injuries, the official said. Reportedly, the personnel faces charges like attempts to murder as well.

The fisherman sustained bullet injuries on October 21 when the Navy fired "warning shots" in mid-sea and Chief Minister M K Stalin sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to prevent such incidents.

K Veeravel, who sustained injuries, hails from Vanagiri village of Mayiladuthurai district, and he was part of a group of 10 fishermen who had set out for fishing on the night of October 15.

According to the Navy, warning shots were fired by its patrol ship at a suspicious boat as the vessel did not stop despite repeated warnings.

The incident occurred near the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line on the Palk Bay and a probe was ordered by Naval authorities.

The injured fisherman was rushed to a government hospital in Madurai and Stalin ordered financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him. The rest of the crew safely returned to the shores and they are being enquired about by marine police authorities.

