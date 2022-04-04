Monday, Apr 04, 2022
TMC Sends Notice To Push For Introduction Of Women's Reservation Bill In RS

TMC lobbies for introducing bill that pushes for reservation of one-third seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women as part of long-standing initiative.

TMC Sends Notice To Push For Introduction Of Women's Reservation Bill In RS
Derek O'Brien, TMC floor leader in the Rajya Sabha PTI

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 1:50 pm

TMC floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said on Monday that he has given notice to move a motion for the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upper house. 

Maintaining that among all major political parties the Trianmool Congress (TMC) has the maximum percentage of women MPs, he said the notice has been given for motion under Rule 168 to introduce the bill.

"Open dare to 56 inch @PMOindia government. Introduce the long pending Women Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha this week before April 8. And accept and put to vote @AITCofficial motion under Rule 168," the TMC leader tweeted.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Rule 168 allows members to raise issues of public interest. 

Sharing percentage-wise details of women MPs of all major parties, he said the TMC has maximum 37 per cent of women MPs, while the BJP has only 13 per cent.

The Women's Reservation Bill was first introduced in 1996 by the United Front government led by Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha. 

Therafter the bill was introduced three times in 1988, 1999, and 2008. 

In 2008, it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and after scrutiny by the standing committee, it was passed by the Upper House in 2010 and sent to the Lok Sabha.

However, the Bill lapsed with the end of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. PTI JTR 

