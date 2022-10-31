Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TMC Has Scant Regard For The Judiciary: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Law Minister, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of "usurping the rule of law" in West Bengal and ignoring the judicial system. 

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju
TMC Has Scant Regard For The Judiciary: Rijiju PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 8:00 am

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "usurping the rule of law" in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary. 

He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on the expropriation of powers.  

In the statement, she claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people. 

"Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because the TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges," Rijiju tweeted past midnight.  

He alleged that TMC has established a 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.'  

"And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," he said.

Tags

National TMC' Judiciary Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Kiren Rijiju West Bengal Congress Trinamool Congress (TMC) Indian Judicial System
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

Why Tamil Chauvinism Cannot Counter Hindutva

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls