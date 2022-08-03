Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Tiranga Bike Rally: All Party MPsTake Part In Bike Rally From Red Fort

Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

Tiranga Bike Rally
Tiranga Bike Rally PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 11:29 am

Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a bike rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.   

Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, who also rode a bike from the Mughal-era Red Fort as part of the event, shared his thoughts with reporters near India Gate. 

"Various central ministers, MPs and young leaders came together, and started the bike rally from the historic Red Fort to give the message that 'we are paying our tribute to our freedom fighters and remembering them', and also to assure that in this Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we will work to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation, and enhance the glory of India," he said.

Thakur, a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, also holds the portfolio of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 'Tiranga Utsav' appealed to the citizens to participate in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign with great enthusiasm to tell the world that India has "risen from slumber" and swiftly moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while being on course to become a "great" power.    

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

(With PTI Inputs)

