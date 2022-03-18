Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Makes First Public Appearance In 2 Years

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, while making his first public appearance post Covid-19 said he is in good health.

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Makes First Public Appearance In 2 Years
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 3:39 pm

Making his first public appearance after over two years since the outbreak of Covid-19, the Dalai Lama on Friday said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".

While addressing a gathering, he also gave a short teaching from the Jataka Tales. This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.

The Dalai Lama said that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor". 

Related stories

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama Row: China Sentences Writer Go Sherab Gyatso To 10-year Prison, Here’s Why

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering. The CTA operates under the "Charter of the Tibetans In-Exile"

Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine."(With PTI  inputs)
 

Tags

National Dalai Lama Dharamshala Tibet-Tibetans Tibetan Spiritual Leader COVID-19 Public Appearance Central Tibetan Administration Tibetans In Exile Tibetan Temple Tsuglakhang Bodhichitta (semkye)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

‘Impression Being Created That All Kashmiris Are Communal’: Omar Abdullah On The Kashmir Files

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years