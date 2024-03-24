National

Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Car In Bengal's Malda

"The truck rammed into the car from behind, severely injuring four occupants. They were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead while the fourth person is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
Three Killed As Truck Rams Into Car In Bengal's Malda
info_icon

At least three people were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday night on Malda bypass in Jadupur in English Bazaar police station area.

"The truck rammed into the car from behind, severely injuring four occupants. They were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead while the fourth person is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

The truck driver has fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer said.

Advertisement

Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for North Bengal Development, visited the hospital and expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

She asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra