Three Held For Robbing Tempo Driver In Northwest Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a tempo driver in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Saturday.



The accused has been identified as Karan (18), Raghav (20) and Gulshan (25), all residents of Sahipur, they said, adding the three are childhood friends. On Thursday, police received information about a person admitted to a hospital due to a stab injury, police said.



During the enquiry, the injured person said he was going towards Madhuban Chowk from Badli in his tempo. He stopped his vehicle near a petrol pump in Haiderpur as it started raining, a senior police officer said.



Three persons came on a scooter, threatened him with a knife and tried to rob him. When he resisted, one of them stabbed him in the stomach and, others took away his mobile phone and wallet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.



The three then fled the spot, she added. The injured person was admitted to the hospital, police said, adding, he is stable now.



During the investigation, police examined the CCTV footage of the spot. Later, three accused persons were nabbed, the DCP said. The accused arrested are childhood friends and, due to their addiction to drugs and alcohol, they started committing crimes, police said.



The robbed mobile phone, a knife and a stolen scooter used in the commission of the crime were recovered from their possession, they added.

With PTI inputs.