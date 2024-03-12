National

Thiruvananthapuram Airport Bags ACI Global Award For Best Airport At Arrival

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and considered a testament to an airport’s commitment in providing an outstanding customer experience, according to a statement issued.

Advertisement
P
PTI
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Thiruvananthapuram airport recognized as the best airport at arrivals globally by the ACI
info_icon

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport has been recognized as the best airport at arrivals globally by the Airports Council International, according to a statement here on Tuesday.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2023 given by the Airports Council International (ACI) was shared with the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and the Zayed International Airport Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, UAE, according to the statement issued by the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL).

The ASQ awards are based on passenger feedback and considered a testament to an airport’s commitment in providing an outstanding customer experience, it said.

Advertisement

"Thiruvananthapuram Airport’s successful efforts and dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers have been recognized with this global award," the statement said.

Commenting on the achievement, a TIAL spokesperson said, "We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. This adds a feather in the cap for Thiruvananthapuram International Airport which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless travel experience for passengers."

According to ACI, unlike other programs in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travellers at the airport capturing their satisfaction levels, the statement said.

Advertisement

The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures and shopping and dining offerings, it said.

Tags

Award

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement