Thane Gets 47.49 mm Of Rain In 8 Hours; The City's RDMC Gets 79 New Posts

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sanctioned 79 posts in the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an official said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:04 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sanctioned 79 posts in the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an official said on Friday.

These posts have been sanctioned due to the rapid urbanisation of the area and the need for quick response to untoward incidents, he said.

"The new RDMC posts comprise that of the commandant, three deputy commandants, and 75 responders. It will involve an extra expenditure of Rs 4.64 crore for the civic body," he said.

The RDMC control room was visited by newly-appointed municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar during the day amid heavy rains, he added.

RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said Thane city received 47.49 millimetres of rainfall between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on Friday, taking the season's overall rainfall to 2852.73 millimetres.

This figure was 3520.13 millimetres during the monsoon season last year, Sawant pointed out.

"The heaviest rainfall of 27.94 millimetres was received between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm," he said. 

