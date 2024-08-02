Thane: Billboard Collapses Over 3 Vehicles Amid Heavy Rain | On Cam

Within months since the Mumbai billboard collapse killing 17 people, a similar incident was reported in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning when a massive hoarding crushed three vehicles, according to an official. As per reports, there have been no reports of any injuries so far.
It has been reported that the accident took place around 10:30 am at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Dombivili area.According to Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal, hoarding came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it.
A team was sent to the spot promptly to conduct the rescue operations in a bid to rule out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.
Today's incident came within months since Ego Media, a company owned by Bhavesh Bhinde, illegally installed a 14,400 sq ft hoarding in Ghatkopar that collapsed due to an unexpected bout of heavy rain and strong winds. The disaster killed 17 people while causing injuries to as many as 74 people.