Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tell People Of Himachal Pradesh About Advantage Of ‘Double Engine’ Government, Anurag Thakur To BJP Workers

The information and broadcasting minister said that no laxity should be made and people should be educated about advantage of the double engine government (BJP governments at the Centre and in the state).

undefined
Anurag Thakur Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 5:22 pm

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday exhorted BJP workers to tell the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh what the “double engine” government of the BJP has done for them.

Talking with the party workers of the Badsar area after listening to the grievances of the people here, Thakur said since the Congress is trying to return to power in Himachal by raising false accusations against the BJP, it was the duty of the party cadre to expose such elements and tell the people about the ground reality.

Related stories

The International Film Festival Of India Should Boost Creative Economy: Anurag Thakur

People Of Telangana Unhappy, Dejected With KCR Government: Anurag Thakur

Media And Entertainment Industry Expected To Generate Rs 7.5 Lakh Crore Annually By 2030: Anurag Thakur

The information and broadcasting minister said that no laxity should be made and people should be educated about advantage of the “double engine” government (BJP governments at the Centre and in the state). This is necessary for BJP workers for achieving “Mission Repeat 2022” to ensure victory in the upcoming assembly polls in the hill state. 

Later, Thakur also consoled the family of BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Babli who died of cardiac arrest recently. He visited the Babli’s house and met his parents and others in the family and condoled them. Thakur was accompanied by Hamirpur district BJP chief Baldev Sharma, vice-chairman of HP Road Transport Corporation Vijay Agnihotri and other party leaders of the district.

The Union minister said that Rakesh Babli was one of the young leaders of the party and was known all over the state where he had worked as the ABVP activist. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Anurag Thakur Himachal Pradesh BJP Government Badsar Area Congress Mission Repeat 2022 BJP Leader Rakesh Kumar Babli Hamirpur District BJP Chief Baldev Sharma Vice-chairman Of HP Road Transport Corporation Vijay Agnihotri ABVP Activist
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG