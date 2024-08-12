Telangana YouTuber Booked Over Video Of 'Peacock Curry'

In another case in which videos uploaded by YouTubers landed them in controversy, a case was registered against a man for allegedly sharing a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.
Based on preliminary investigation, the YouTuber - Kodam Pranay Kumar - resorted to the act to garner more views for his channel, news agency PTI quoted a forest official as saying.
Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house.
However, the curry sample was sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday.
After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down.
Earlier this month, a YouTuber with over 2 lakh subscribers was arrested from his village near Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after he was seen placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks that posed a risk to safe train operations.
The Railway Protection Force arrested YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh for his "on-camera activities" that posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.
