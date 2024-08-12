National

Telangana YouTuber Booked Over Video Of 'Peacock Curry'

Based on preliminary investigation, the YouTuber - Kodam Pranay Kumar - resorted to the act to garner more views for his channel, a forest official said.

Telangana peacock curry
The curry sample was sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on Photo: YouTube
info_icon

In another case in which videos uploaded by YouTubers landed them in controversy, a case was registered against a man for allegedly sharing a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana.

Based on preliminary investigation, the YouTuber - Kodam Pranay Kumar - resorted to the act to garner more views for his channel, news agency PTI quoted a forest official as saying.

ALSO READ | Prayagraj: YouTuber With 2 Lakh Subscribers Held For Placing Objects On Railway Tracks

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house.

However, the curry sample was sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. A case was registered against the man on Sunday.

After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down.

Earlier this month, a YouTuber with over 2 lakh subscribers was arrested from his village near Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after he was seen placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks that posed a risk to safe train operations.

The Railway Protection Force arrested YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh for his "on-camera activities" that posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

"The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakh subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," the press statement from the Railway Ministry had said.

