National

Prayagraj: YouTuber With 2 Lakh Subscribers Held For Placing Objects On Railway Tracks

The Railway Protection Force arrested YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh for his "on-camera activities" that posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh arrest
Railway Protection Force arrested YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh Photo: X/@RailMinIndia
info_icon

A YouTuber with over 2 lakh subscribers was arrested from his village near Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj after he was seen placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks that posed a risk to safe train operations.

The Railway Protection Force arrested YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh for his "on-camera activities" that posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

"The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakh subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," the press statement from the Railway Ministry said.

The Railway Ministry added that through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on August 1.

"On the same day, a joint team of RPF and local police arrested Mr. Gulzar Sheikh, son of Syed Ahmed from his residence in Khandrauli Village, Soraon, Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

According to the Ministry, RPF Director General emphasised that the legal action against Gulzar Sheikh would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways.

"He reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action and those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment," the release said.

"DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and to report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139,” it added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: India, Sri Lanka Play Out Historic 44th Tie In Colombo
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  3. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
Football News
  1. Carlo Ancelotti Rules Out Move To Another Club Role After Real Madrid
  2. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  4. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  5. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics
  3. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Says Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill A 'Direct Threat To Freedom Of Speech'
  2. With SC Deadline For Holding Polls On Sept 30, EC Team To Visit J&K On Aug 8
  3. Centre Cuts Short BSF DG, Special DG's Tenure, Sends Them Back To State Cadres
  4. Over 120 Vehicles Gutted In Fire At Delhi Police's Impounding Yard
  5. Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Lakshya Sen Becomes First Indian Man To Reach Semi-Finals; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Books Finals Spot
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI