Telangana To Offer Incentives To Health Staff For Normal Deliveries In Government Hospitals

The Telangana government has proposed to extend “team-based incentives” to those staff, who perform normal deliveries above a certain benchmark in state-run health facilities, with a view to reduce the number of C-Section deliveries. According to an order issued by the state government on Friday, Team Based Incentive (TBI) of Rs 3,000 per delivery will be paid to the staff for normal deliveries carried out by them over and above the benchmark.

The Optimum level of normal deliveries as per WHO norms is about 85 per cent. Therefore, if a public health facility has exceeded the 85 per cent threshold of normal deliveries in 2021-22, then it will be taken as benchmark for these facilities for 2022-23.

“The number of normal deliveries performed over and above this benchmark in that institution shall be given Team Based Incentive of Rs.3,000 per delivery,” it said. The scheme shall be applicable for the financial year 2022-23. Further continuation of the scheme shall be based on results and the expenditure shall be met from National Health Mission funds, it added.

(With PTI inputs)