Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana To Offer Incentives To Health Staff For Normal Deliveries In Government Hospitals

The Optimum level of normal deliveries as per WHO norms is about 85 per cent. Therefore, if a public health facility has exceeded the 85 per cent threshold of normal deliveries in 2021-22, then it will  be taken as benchmark for these facilities for 2022-23.

undefined
The Telangana government has proposed to extend “team-based incentives” to those staff, who perform normal deliveries above a certain benchmark in state-run health facilities PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:55 am

The Telangana government has proposed to extend “team-based incentives” to those staff, who perform normal deliveries above a certain benchmark in state-run health facilities, with a view to reduce the number of C-Section deliveries. According to an order issued by the state government on Friday, Team Based Incentive (TBI) of Rs 3,000 per delivery will be paid to the staff for normal deliveries carried out by them over and above the benchmark.

The Optimum level of normal deliveries as per WHO norms is about 85 per cent. Therefore, if a public health facility has exceeded the 85 per cent threshold of normal deliveries in 2021-22, then it will  be taken as benchmark for these facilities for 2022-23.

“The number of normal deliveries performed over and above this benchmark in that institution shall be given Team Based Incentive of Rs.3,000 per delivery,” it said. The scheme shall be applicable for the financial year 2022-23. Further continuation of the scheme shall be based on results and the expenditure shall be met from National Health Mission funds, it added.

Related stories

Leave of health staff cancelled amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu

'Will Treat Them As Martyrs': Odisha To Give Rs 50 Lakh To Kin Of Health Staff Who Die Fighting COVID-19

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Telangana Offer Incentives Health Staff Normal Deliveries Government Hospitals Public Health Facility Optimum Level WHO Team Based Incentive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens

RBI Monetary Policy: BBPS To Process Inbound Bill Payments From NRIs, To Benefit Senior Citizens