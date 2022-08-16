Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Telangana Logs 265 New Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 vaccination in Patna
Covid-19 vaccination in Patna Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 9:30 am

Telangana on Monday recorded 265 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,29,467.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 142.

A health department bulletin said 528 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 8,22,173.

The recovery rate stood at 99.12 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 17,521 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 3,183.

(Inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

