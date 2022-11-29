Telangana Leader YS Sharmila's Car Towed By Hyderabad Police While She Was Still Inside: Watch

Amid high drama over YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila's call to gherao Telangana Chief Minister's residence, shocking scenes ensued in Hyderabad on Tuesday when a crane was used to tow away Sharmila's car while she was still inside it. The crane had been brought in by the city police who detained her while she was on her way to Pragati Bhavan.

Sharmila, who is the daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was detained after she gave a call for gheraoing Pragati Bhavan. While several of her supporters were detained by the force outside Bhavan, Sharmila locked herself from inside the car. Even upon reaching the police station, the Telangana politician who is also the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, refused to alight from the car. As per reports, a locksmith had to be brought in to press open the door of her SUV which Sharmila refused to unlock.

Videos of the leader's car being towed away by a crane as she sat inside it are going viral on social media.

Ms Sharmila's mother, YS Vijayalakshmi, has also been put under house arrest as she tried to leave her house in Hyderabad to go meet her daughter.

Tension prevailed in Warangal district Monday onward after a caravan used by YS Sharmila, as part of her ongoing state-wide padayatra, was attacked and set on fire besides windowpanes of one vehicle damaged.

The incident happened near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal where Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'.

Sharmila was briefly detained on Monday following a clash between her supporters and workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Protesting the remarks of Sharmila against TRS MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, activists of TRS gathered in large numbers and to prevent any law and order crisis, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSR Telangana Party cadre.

Coincding with Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, Sharmila undertook the foot march which has to date, crossed the 3,500-kilometre mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana.

"For the past 223 days, me and my party leaders and representatives are holding a peaceful padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana," Sharmila had said on Monday.

"Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR and his partymen, who want to stop me at any cost," she claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)