Telangana Adds 434 New COVID-19 Cases To Tally

A total of 285 people recuperated from the infectious disease today, taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,91,182. The number of active cases was 3,762, the bulletin said.

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 8:56 pm

Telangana on Sunday recorded 434 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,99,055 so far, a Health Department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the  infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said. Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 343 cases followed by 34 in Ranga Reddy and 25 in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

A total of 23,979 samples were tested today and the number examined till date was 3,55,06,211. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.01 per cent.

-With PTI Input

