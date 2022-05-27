Telangana: 46 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Friday, May 27, 2022
Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35. A health department bulletin said 38 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,88,554.

Updated: 27 May 2022 9:16 pm

Telangana on Friday recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,93,090.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 35. A health department bulletin said 38 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 7,88,554.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 13,170 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 425, it said.

-With PTI Input

