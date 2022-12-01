Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Tejashwi Voices Disapproval Of Stigma Attached To AIDS 

Addressing a function held here on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Yadav, who also holds the Health portfolio, urged young men and women to banish "shame" and "fear" while getting tested.

Tejashwi Yadav in Patna
Tejashwi Yadav urged young men and women to banish "shame" and "fear" while getting tested Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:03 pm

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday strongly disapproved of the stigma that has come to be associated with HIV/AIDS.

Addressing a function held here on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Yadav, who also holds the Health portfolio, urged young men and women to banish "shame" and "fear" while getting tested. "We must not end up hating those who are afflicted while trying to drive away the affliction. It is essential for the young generation, especially pregnant women, to give up lajja (shame) and bhay (fear) while undergoing an HIV test", Yadav told the gathering.

The 33-year-old former cricketer had reached the venue, a public park, on foot, wearing a tracksuit and sneakers in a gesture aimed at gelling with the young crowd. The tech savvy RJD leader also posted pictures of himself at the function on Twitter.

"Took part in an awareness march organized by health department. The purpose of observing World AIDS Day is to sensitize people about the disease and discourage them from ostracizing those who have got infected", Yadav tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

