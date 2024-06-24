National

Teenager Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old In Odisha

The convicted youth will be kept in the Rourkela (juvenile home) till he attains the age of 21 years, and after that, he will be taken to Circle Jail Baripada.

Image for representation
info_icon

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Monday sentenced a 17-year-old youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl two years ago, an official said.

Mayurbhanj district additional sessions judge-cum-presiding officer of the children's court, Satyanarayan Patra, has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, said additional special public prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das.

In case of default, he has to remain in jail for another period of two months, Das said.

The judgement was pronounced based on the minor victim's statement, 14 witnesses and a medical report, he said.

The convicted youth will be kept in the Rourkela (juvenile home) till he attains the age of 21 years, and after that, he will be taken to Circle Jail Baripada, Das said.

The incident happened in the Upperbeda village under the jurisdiction of Jharpokharia Police Station on June 15, 2022.

The youth had taken the victim to a lonely place and sexually assaulted her.

Later, based on the complaint of the victim's father, the Jharpokharia police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The police had arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court, police sources said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Forced To Sit Out Oath Ceremony Of 18th Lok Sabha
  2. ‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting
  3. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
  5. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
Entertainment News
  1. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  2. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  3. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
  4. Why Kashish Duggal Was Apprehensive About Playing Classical Dance Teacher In 'Suhaagan'
  5. TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'
Sports News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: Kuldeep Yadav Removes Mitch Marsh After Axar Patel Takes A Blinder
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  3. Switzerland Draw Felt Like A Victory, Says Manuel Neuer After Record Euro Appearance
  4. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Last Super 8 Match
  5. Denmark Vs Serbia UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
  2. 'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings
  3. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  4. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
  5. Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages