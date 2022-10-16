Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Technology Education Should Be Imparted In Hindi, Other Languages: Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said technology education should be provided in Hindi and other languages to make it accessible to all.

Kalraj Mishra
Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 8:57 am

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said technology education should be provided in Hindi and other languages to make it accessible to all.

For this, he called upon experts to cooperate and make coordinated efforts.  

Governor Mishra was addressing the "Utsav 175" function organized by the Jaipur Chapter of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association on Saturday.

He suggested to take initiative through startups toward carbon-free industrial development.  

He said technical educationists should keep in mind the needs related to local industries, construction work, public sector while preparing the curriculum and try to ensure maximum utilization of local resources.  

The Governor said due to the tradition of imparting scientific, technical, and medical education in English, these courses were not prepared in Indian languages.  

He said now with the initiative taken by the Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation (IITI), these courses will be made available in Indian languages along with English.  

He urged members of the IIT Roorkee Alumni Association to cooperate in setting up of skill development centers so that capacity building of youth pursuing technical education in Rajasthan can be done.

(Inputs from PTI)

