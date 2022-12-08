Tea Board To Set Up 'Experience Zone' In Gujarat To Mark India's G20 Presidency

The Tea Board would set up a tasting and experience zone in Gujarat next year to mark India's G20 presidency, industry sources said.

Similar experience zones will also be created for other commodities like coffee and millet, they said.

The one in Gujarat will be set up at Kevadia in June 2023, and curated by the Tea Board.

The Ministry of Commerce has formed a Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) to spearhead some of the activities and promotions related to India's G20 presidency.

Tea companies will be allowed generic promotion of the beverage grown in India only, the sources said.

Delegates will get a chance to taste the richness of Indian tea at the experience zone, they said.

Besides tea, other such zones will be created for commodities like spices, coffee, and millet in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, the sources added.

The Spices Board and Coffee Board of India would anchor the Mumbai and Bengaluru pavilions, respectively, in March, July, and August next year.

India has assumed the presidency of G20, which is a grouping of developed and developing nations, from December 1.