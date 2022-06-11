Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Target Killings Aimed To Foment Unrest In The Region: J-K LG

"Target killings of innocent people have taken place. I believe the society should condemn it. A woman teacher, who imparts education to children, is killed, if the society does not condemn it, then I think, we are shirking away from our duties," Sinha said during a function in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

Target Killings Aimed To Foment Unrest In The Region: J-K LG
CRPF personnel in Kashmir. AP

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 3:43 pm

Target killings in the valley were an act of desperation on part of the militants to provoke security forces to commit a mistake so that people can hit the streets in protest, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

“Target killings of innocent people have taken place. I believe the society should condemn it. A woman teacher, who imparts education to children, is killed, if the society does not condemn it, then I think, we are shirking away from our duties,” Sinha said during a function in Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

He said the killings were an act of desperation. “These are acts of desperation. J-K administration follows the policy of ‘gunahgaar ko chhodo mat, aur begunah ko chhedo mat’ (Do not spare the culprit, but do not touch the innocent).

“Target killings are taking place deliberately in the hope that police and security forces commit a mistake, kill an innocent person, and the people come out on streets to protest,” he said. 

Sinha said the administration will not let that happen. “There will be no action against an innocent person by the police, security forces or the J-K administration,” he added. 

The militancy was in its last stage and “when a candle is about to burn out, its flame flares bright,” Sinha said. The ‘flare’ of militancy was intense as the police and security forces have tightened the noose around them, the LG said, adding, “it is our endeavour is to rid the people here of terrorism.” 

He said the road to progress and development goes through peace. Calling upon people to condemn such attacks, the J-K LG said that time has come for people to come forward and support police and security forces in their campaign to root out terrorism.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Kashmir News Protests Jammu And Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Kashmir
