Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Records 2,312 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Infections Dip

Tamil Nadu added 2,312 new coronavirus cases, but recoveries eclipsed new infections.

undefined
Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 9:10 pm

Tamil Nadu on Friday added 2,312 new coronavirus cases, but recoveries eclipsed new infections.

Subsequently, active cases dipped from 17,858 on Thursday to 17,487. One death was reported.

As many as 2,682 persons were cured of the virus on Friday, a government bulletin said. 

Total infections to date stood at 35,13,121 while deaths touched 38,029.

Recoveries mounted to 34,57,605, it said.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Logs 193 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 1,004

Sikkim Logs 87 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 39,762

Special Drive For Covid-19 Booster Shot Begins

On Friday, Chennai recorded a maximum of 618 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (370) and Tiruvallur at 168.

Tags

National Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate Tamil Nadu Active Infections Dip
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies