Tamil Nadu Logs 342 New Covid-19 Cases; Nil Fatality

Tamil Nadu logged 342 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 35,86,926, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 with zero fresh fatalities, the health department said on Sunday.

As many as 480 people recovered from the contagion in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,44,171, a medical bulletin said. The state currently has 4,707 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 84 while the remaining

infections were spread across other districts.

Twenty-three of the state's 38 districts reported new cases below 10 while Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, and Thirupathur recorded nil fresh infections.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,265 active infections and overall

7,91,348 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,343 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,95,43,373, the bulletin said.

