Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Tamil Nadu Government To Upgrade Urban Roads At A Cost Of Rs 2,200 Cr.

The Tamil Nadu government will upgrade about 4,600 km stretch of damaged roads in the urban civic bodies at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:23 pm

The Tamil Nadu government will upgrade about 4,600 km stretch of damaged roads in the urban civic bodies at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Making a statement in the Assembly on the announcements made by his government and initiatives to be taken up in the fields of school education, municipal administration and transport, he said 6,000 classrooms will be constructed for panchayat union primary and middle schools on an outlay of Rs 800 crore. High and higher secondary schools would get 1,200 new classrooms at a cost of Rs 250 crore, he said.

Nearly, 78 per cent of the announcements made by his government have translated into projects. "Out of 3,327 announcements made totally, 78 per cent i.e. 2,607 announcements have been implemented and government orders issued accordingly. Of them, 791 announcements have been implemented," the Chief Minister said.

The government has decided to purchase 1,000 new buses to replace the worn out ones. Further, steps are on to procure about 2,213 diesel buses and 500 e-buses with funding from German Development Bank, he said.

-With PTI Input

