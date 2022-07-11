Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Gives Go Ahead To General Council Meeting, Dismisses Paneerselvam's Plea

Holding that the court cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party, the Madras High Court on Monday rejected a plea from AIADMK leader and former Co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party at a marriage hall here on July 11, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the lengthy arguments of the senior counsels for OPS and EPS, the judge had on July 8 reserved the orders for today.

The court also dismissed another suit challenging the GC meeting.

The GC meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law, the judge said

Clash erupted outside AIADMK headquarters

Two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai, police said, on a day when the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami is set to elect him possibly as the single leader of the organisation.

However, the conduct of the meeting hinges on the outcome of a Madras High Court verdict, later in the day, that will rule on a plea by rival leader O Panneerselvam against holding the crucial meet of the General Council, the party's highest decision-making body.

On Monday, two groups, suspected to be supporters of either leaders and carrying AIADMK flags clashed, with TV visuals showing some persons hurling stones at each other and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby.

It was not clear immediately if there were injuries.

Meanwhile, some men were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors.

Security has been beefed up at the AIADMK office, MGR Maaligai, named after party founder, the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Later, Panneerselvam arrived at the party office, flanked by his supporters including R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian.

Panneerselvam greeted his supporters from a portico and also waved the party flag.

There were "Ayya OPS vazhga" (hail OPS sir) slogans by his supporters.

(With PTI Inputs)