Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Gives Go Ahead To General Council Meeting, Dismisses Paneerselvam's Plea

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

Madras High Court
Madras High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 9:23 am

Holding that the court cannot interfere into the squabbles of a political party, the Madras High Court on Monday rejected a plea from AIADMK leader and former Co-ordinator O Panneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting of the party at a marriage hall here on July 11, virtually making way for rival leader Edappady K Palaniswami's elevation as a possible single leader of the party.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy delivered the verdict on Monday morning, which allowed the EPS faction to hold the GC meet, the supreme decision making body of the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu.

After hearing the lengthy arguments of  the senior counsels for OPS and EPS, the judge had on July 8 reserved the orders for today.

The court also dismissed another suit challenging the GC meeting.

Related stories

AIADMK Seeks Police Protection For GC Meet In Chennai

Congress Rejects Report Claiming Rahul Gandhi Sought AIADMK's Support For Yashwant Sinha

The GC meeting can be conducted in accordance with the law, the judge said

Clash erupted outside AIADMK headquarters

Two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters in Chennai, police said, on a day when the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami is set to elect him possibly as the single leader of the organisation.

However, the conduct of the meeting hinges on the outcome of a Madras High Court verdict, later in the day, that will rule on a plea by rival leader O Panneerselvam against holding the crucial meet of the General Council, the party's highest decision-making body.

On Monday, two groups, suspected to be supporters of either leaders and carrying AIADMK flags clashed, with TV visuals showing some persons hurling stones at each other and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby.

It was not clear immediately if there were injuries. 

Meanwhile, some men were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors. 

Security has been beefed up at the AIADMK office, MGR Maaligai, named after party founder, the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Later, Panneerselvam arrived at the party office, flanked by his supporters including R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian.

Panneerselvam greeted his supporters from a portico and also waved the party flag. 

There were "Ayya OPS vazhga" (hail OPS sir) slogans by his supporters.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Tamil Nadu AIADMK Madras High Court AIADMK Head Quarters O Panneerselvam E Palaniswamy Rival Leaders
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG