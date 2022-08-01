Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Cadre IPS Officer Sanjay Arora Takes Charge As Delhi Police Commissioner

An IPS officer from Tamil Nadu, Sanjay Arora has been given the charge of the commissioner of Delhi Police.

undefined
Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Twitter/ITBP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 12:00 pm

Sanjay Arora, a senior IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, took charge as the commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday, officials said. Arora was accorded the ceremonial guard of honor by the police force upon his arrival at the Delhi Police Headquarters at Jai Singh Marg here.

 The 57-year-old officer, who headed the paramilitary force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), was once part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan. He will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.

Related stories

Who Is Sanjay Arora, The New Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Identifying Staff Responsible For Manhandling Indian Youth Congress Chief

Gujarat Police Arrest Ex-IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt From Jail In 2002 Riots Related Case

Arora is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

 Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. 

Tags

National IPS Officer Delhi Police Commissioner Union Territory (AGMUT) Tamil Nadu Rakesh Asthana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics