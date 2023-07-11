Take Stringent Action On Those Spreading Caste, Communal Hatred On Social Media, TN CM Tells Police

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday directed the police to take stringent action on vicious elements who incite caste or communal hatred on social media and said police should strive to achieve nil crimes by preempting the criminals.

Expressing concern over the increasing instances of caste and communal hatred being spread on social media, the chief minister said the police should monitor social media and act tough on those who instigate people.

"Such vicious elements could disturb social harmony affecting innocent people. They should be monitored and stringent action taken on them," he said, while reviewing the law and order situation with Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Principal Secretary of Home Department P Amudha, DGP Shankar Jiwal and other police officials at the Secretariat here.

The police force should not confine itself merely to detecting crimes but strive to prevent crimes. "Rather than concentrating on statistics on the declining crime, as against the previous month or year, I stress that the police should ensure nil crimes by preempting the criminals," he said.

Police should promptly act on any complaint received from the public, particularly women, and ensure the offenders are punished, he said.

"As this government bestows attention to the well-being and safety of girls and women, it is the duty of the government to keep educational institutions, workplaces, and public spaces free from crimes against women or girls," he said.

Stalin said that his intervention had ensured that illicit arrack brewing and sale had considerably reduced in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts but further steps need to be taken to completely reduce the sale of illicit arrack.

He advised the police to identify law and order problems and nip them in the bud, and make sure that the people are not affected by crimes in any manner. "Police should take precautions as the Lok Sabha election is slated for next year," he added.

Suspects who are brought to police stations should be treated in a dignified manner and the police should refrain from harassing them, the chief minister said, adding that custodial deaths should be prevented.

He also said efforts should be made to completely eliminate drugs in the state.

The CM expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the police, especially in maintaining law and order.

-With PTI Input