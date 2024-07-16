National

Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Kejriwal Aide Vibhav Kumar

Citing Bibhav Kumar enjoying 'considerable influence' and lack of any to grant him relief, the Delhi Court on July 12 denied bail to the close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Rajya Maliwal in an FIR had accused Bibhav Kumar of slapping her 7-8 times and kicking her in her chest, stomach and pelvis when she went to Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

PTI
Kejriwal close aide Bibhav Kumar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Delhi Police today filed a chargesheet against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar over the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal. Furthermore, the Tis Hazari Court today extended his judicial custody till July 30. The court reportedly directed the Jail Superintendent to produce him physically on the next date of hearing.
Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar | - PTI
Bibhav Kumar's bail denied

Citing Bibhav Kumar enjoying 'considerable influence' and lack of any to grant him the relief, the Delhi Court on July 12 denied bail to the close aide of Delhi CM

“It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail,” the judge had said.

“Keeping in view the nature of accusations and apprehension of the witnesses being influenced, no grounds are made out for releasing the petitioner on bail at this stage. Application is accordingly dismissed,” the judge added. 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal | - PTI
About Swati Maliwal assault row

AAP MP Swati Maliwal in an FIR had accused Bibhav Kumar of slapping her 7-8 times and kicking her in her chest, stomach and pelvis when she went to Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

“Suddenly... Kumar barged into the room. He started screaming at me without any provocation. He even started abusing me. I was stunned by his reaction... I reacted by telling him to stop talking to me like this and call the CM," the former Delhi Commission for Women chief had alleged in the FIR.

Kejriwal had said on Wednesday police called and asked for time to interrogate his parents - X/@ArvindKejriwal
The medical report of Swati Maliwal earlier mentioned the presence of bruises on her face and leg after the alleged assaulted at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

The report prepared by the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi, Maliwal sustained injuries to four parts of her body, including her left leg and below the right eye.

