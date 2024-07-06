Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 16

The judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejrial's close aide Bibhav Kumar Delhi in the alleged Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal assault case has beeen extended till July 16 by Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday.
Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 which was five days after Maliwal's allegation of assault by him at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including the ones related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
Citing he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses, Delhi's Tis Hazari on June 7 court refused to grant bail to Bibhav Kumar.
On July 1, the Delhi high court had held as maintainable a plea moved by Kumar, who challenged his arrest in the case, and sought Delhi Police's stand on it.
What did Kumar say?
Seeking a direction to declare his arrest as illegal and in gross violation of the provisions of section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and against the mandate of the law, Kumar filed a plea.
He further alleged that he was arrested with an "oblique motive" while his anticipatory bail plea was pending in the trial court, in violation of his fundamental rights as well as the law.
In the petition, Kumar has also sought "appropriate compensation" for his "illegal" arrest and initiation of departmental action against the erring officials involved in the decision-making of his arrest.