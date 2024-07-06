Swati Maliwal Assault Row: Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 16

The judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejrial's close aide Bibhav Kumar Delhi in the alleged Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal assault case has beeen extended till July 16 by Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday.



Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 which was five days after Maliwal's allegation of assault by him at Kejriwal's residence on May 13. The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including the ones related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.