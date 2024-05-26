National

Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video

AAP's MP Swati Maliwal also expressed disappointment with the YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, saying that despite her efforts to contact him and share her side of the story, he ignored her calls and messages.

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday claimed she has been receiving rape and death threats amid the ongoing rift with her party over her alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar. She also accused YouTuber Dhruv Rathee of further escalating the hate campaign by posting a 'one-sided' video against her.

ALSO READ | Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody

Taking to micro-blogging site--X, Maliwal shared several screenshots of abusive messages and rape threats which she had received on social media platforms, she said she has been subjected to character assassination and victim shaming allegedly by her own party leaders.

"After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided video against me," Maliwal said in the X post.

ALSO READ | Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP MP Says Won't Resign, Calls Out 'Victim Shaming', 'Ready For Polygraph Test'

Maliwal claimed that the party leadership is trying to intimidate her into withdrawing her complaint against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Maliwal also expressed disappointment with the YouTuber, saying that despite her efforts to contact him and share her side of the story, he ignored her calls and messages. She further accused Rathee of being an AAP spox who claims to be an independent journalist, but victim shames the individual.

ALSO READ | Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events

"As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages. It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats," she added.

She also listed the facts and asked Rathee why he failed to mention that AAP took a U-turn after accepting that the incident happened or talk about her ⁠MLC (medicolegal case) report that reveals injuries due to the assault in his 2.5-minute-video.

Maliwal said,"Facts that he failed to mention in his 2.5 minute video against me.-

1. Party took a U-turn on its stand after accepting the incident has happened.

2. ⁠MLC report that reveals injuries due to the assault.

3. ⁠Selected part of the video was released and then phone of the accused was formatted?

4. ⁠The accused was arrested from the crime scene (CM house). Why was he allowed to enter the place again? For tampering of evidence?

5. How a woman who always stood for the right issues, even went to Manipur alone without security could be bought over by the BJP?" she added.

“The manner in which the entire party machinery and its supporters have attempted to vilify and shame me speaks volumes about their stand on women’s issues. I am reporting these rape and death threats to @DelhiPolice. I hope they take strong action against the perpetrators,” Maliwal said.

Maliwal has accused Bibhav Kumar of physically torturing and manhandling her. She alleged Kumar slapped her and kicked her, when she went to meet Kejriwal at his official residence.

The AAP has denied the allegations, claiming that Maliwal is being “blackmailed” by the BJP to become part of their conspiracy.

Bibhav Kumar was on Friday (May 24) sent to a four-day judicial custody by a Delhi court in connection with the alleged assault. He will be behind bars till May 28.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LIVE Cyclone Remal: Landfall Expected Around 11:00 PM; Over 1 Lakh People Evacuated In West Bengal
  2. How Cyclone 'Remal' Got Its Name
  3. Swati Maliwal Alleges Rape And Death Threats, Accuses YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Of Making 'One-sided' Video
  4. Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport Wears Deserted Look As Cyclone Forces Flight Suspensions
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 26: PM Modi’s ‘Jihadis Supporting’ INDIA-bloc Claim, Cyclone Remal In Bengal, Hamas’ Missile Attack On Israel
Entertainment News
  1. As FTII Congratulates Ex-Student Payal Kapadia, Ali Fazal Reminds It Of Action Against Her
  2. Veteran Pakistani Actor Talat Hussain Dies At 83
  3. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: aespa's 'Supernova' Beats Jimin's 'Like Crazy To No. 1 Position
  4. Cannes 2024: ‘She’s Got No Name’ Leaves You Wanting For More After A Star-Studded Premiere – View Pics
  5. Lily Gladstone On Her Oscar Loss: Nobody Was Upset That It Didn't Happen
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Live Score: Starc Seals the Deal - Sunrisers Hyderabad All Out 113 All Out, Nine Balls Left
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Home Curse Broken: Charles Leclerc Wins Monaco Grand Prix
  3. ICC T20 WC 2024, Namibia Vs Uganda, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Lowest Totals In Indian Premier League Title Clashes
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Starc's 'Ball Of Tournament' To Abhishek - Watch
World News
  1. New York City Hotel Prices Reach Record High Amid Migrant Crisis And Travel Resurgence: What Travelers Need To Know
  2. Turbulence On Qatar Airways Flight Leaves 12 Injured
  3. Aid Trucks Begin Entering Gaza Under Agreement With Egypt To Bypass Rafah
  4. Periodical Cicadas Emergence: Rare Blue-Eyed Cicada Spotted In Illinois
  5. Hamas Launches Missile Attack On Israel's Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest