Swati Maliwal 'Assault': Arvind Kejriwal's Aide Bibhav Kumar Sent To Judicial Custody

Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar was on Friday, May 24, sent to four-day judicial custody over allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal of assault by him on her.

Bibhav Kumar (L) and Swati Maliwal (R)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was brought to Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Friday at the end of his police custody.

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar assaulted her on May 13 when she had gone to the chief minister's residence to meet him. AAP has rubbished her allegations and claimed that Maliwal is acting at the behest of the BJP to frame Kejriwal.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday, May 18, and produced in a court, which remanded him in five-day police custody. The Delhi Police has booked Kumar for molestation and attempted culpable homicide after Maliwal's complaint.

Swati Maliwal's medical report, released by AIIMS, revealed bruises on her face and leg after she was allegedly assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

In the FIR, Maliwal claimed that Kumar hit her with "full force again and again" and she was "kicked and slapped seven to eight times". According to her medico-legal certificate (MLC) from AIIMS, Maliwal has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm"

Purported videos and CCTV visuals of the incident have circulated, with crossfire of allegations and counters between AAP, Swati Maliwal and even the BJP.

After AAP released a CCTV visual, claiming it to be of Swati Maliwal walking out "calmly" from the residence of Arvind Kejriwal on the day of the alleged incident, Maliwal claimed that the footage of the May 13 incident where she was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence has "disappeared" and edited videos were being released.

The Delhi Police visited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday, May 19, and collected exhibits from the spot where the alleged assault took place.

AAP on Sunday said the Delhi Police seized the DVR of CCTV cameras installed inside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in connection with its probe into the "assault" on Swati Maliwal and accused the cops of planting stories to tarnish the party's image ahead of the elections.

