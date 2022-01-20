Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Suspecting Fidelity, Man Murders Wife

Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man allegedly murdered her in their house, police said on Thursday.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 5:44 pm

Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man allegedly murdered her in their house, police said on Thursday. The crime took place in Tirupur, 55 kms from here, and the man, a tempo driver by profession, was arrested, the police said.

He suspected that his wife was in a relationship with a youth while the couple was in Tenkasi before settling down in Tirupur five months ago, the police said. Even after coming to Tirupur, the driver continued to doubt his wife and would often pick up quarrels with her, they said.                             

During one such quarrel on Wednesday night, he slit the throat of the woman, they added. 

With inputs from PTI

National Murder
