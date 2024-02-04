Suspected Smugglers Injure BSF Jawan In Stone-Pelting Incident At Indo-Bangla Border

At the Indo-Bangla international border in Boxanagar, Tripura, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Md Rahul Amin, was injured during a stone-pelting incident by suspected smugglers on Saturday night. Deployed at the Kulubari border outpost, Amin suffered serious injuries to his face and body, as reported by Indian Express.
Violence erupted at the Indo-Bangla international border in Tripura as suspected smugglers targeted a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Md Rahul Amin, in a stone-pelting incident, leaving him with serious injuries on Saturday night.
The incident occurred in the Sonamura subdivision of Sepahijala district. A prompt response led to the evacuation of the injured BSF jawan, who is currently receiving medical treatment at GBP Hospital. While the attackers remain unidentified, an FIR is in the process of being registered against the suspected smugglers.
This incident follows a similar unfortunate event in August 2022 when a BSF jawan lost his life in an ambush from across the Indo-Bangla border in North Tripura district. Banned insurgents had opened fire on security personnel during that incident. It's worth noting that Tripura shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh, and certain areas of this border remain unfenced.