A young male patient, who recently returned from a country experiencing an Mpox outbreak, has been identified as a suspected case. He is currently in stable condition and has been isolated in a designated hospital, according to the Union Health Ministry. Samples are being tested to confirm the presence of the virus.
Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
