Suresh Gopi, BJP’s Only MP In Kerala, Quitting Cabinet? Confusion Mounts; Minister Denies

Gopi denied the reports as 'grossly incorrect' and assured his 'commitment to the development and prosperity of Kerala'.

PTI
Suresh Gopi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bharatiya Janata Party's first-ever MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi on Monday responded to reports claiming that he wants to quit the Modi Cabinet only a day after the swearing-in ceremony. Gopi denied the reports as 'grossly incorrect' and assured his 'commitment to the development and prosperity of Kerala'.

Gopi won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Thrissur and was sworn-in on Sunday as a minister of state in the Modi 3.0 government.

Suresh Gopi To Stay As Cabinet Minister

In a post on X Suresh Gopi cleared the confusion as he wrote, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala".

Gopi reiterated his wish to continue as a cabinet minister when he told CNBC-TV18, "I have already accepted the ministerial position and I have been sworn in." He is now awaiting instructions to take charge at his ministry.

Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here's Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In

BY Danita Yadav

Suresh Gopi On Wanting To Relief From Cabinet Duties

The confusion in different reports arose when Indian Express quoted Gopi saying “I want to work as an MP. My stand was that I didn’t want it (Cabinet berth). I had told (the party) that I was not interested in it (Cabinet berth). I think I will be relieved soon” to Malayalm TV Channels.

He also reportedly said, “The people of Thrissur know very well. I will perform very well as an MP. I want to act in films. Let the party decide."

During campaign rallies, public engagements, and across the streets of Thrissur, 65-year-old Gopi reiterated the slogan, "A Union Minister for Thrissur, Modi’s guarantee."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan - null
Kerala CM Expresses Disapproval Over Suresh Gopi's Recent Behaviour With Woman Journalist

BY PTI

Reportedly, Gopi had showed reluctance towards joining the Modi Cabinet, emphasizing his commitment to serving his constituency's people.

After his victory in Thrissur in the Lok Sabha elections, he reportedly said, "Please do not confine me to a room. As an MP I can do the work of various ministries. I do not want to be a minister. There can be new revolutionary working platforms. All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it."

The minister was also heard saying that he wanted to pursue his film career along with his political career and the heavy duty of cabinet might hinder the other part of his life.

But Gopi seems to be eager to join and take up responsibilities in the Union Cabinet as per his latest social media post.

