Supreme Court To Go Ahead With Eknath Shinde Faction Plea In 'Real' Shiv Sena Case

Supreme Court rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain Election Commission from deciding Eknath Shinde group's claim over the 'original' Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:22 pm

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:22 pm

The Supreme Court Tuesday allowed the Election Commission to go ahead with the hearing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde group's plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the “original" Shiv Sena.

“We direct that there would be no stay of the proceedings before the Election Commission,” the bench also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha said.

(With PTI inputs)

