SC To Today Hear SBI's Plea On Extension Of Time To Submit Electoral Bonds Info

A five-judge Supreme Court bench will hear on Monday State Bank Of India's (SBI) plea seeking extension of time till June 30 to give information to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about electoral bonds scheme that the top court scrapped in a landmark verdict on February 15.
The SBI is under fire for not submitting on time the details of contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6. The SBI was directed by the Supreme Court to submit by March 6 the details of the electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to Election Commission (EC).
On February 15, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.
SBI-Electoral Bonds Row | Latest Updates
NGO Files Plea
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by two NGOs, seeking contempt action against the SBI alleging it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6.
The plea, filed by two NGOs, claimed SBI's application seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of electoral bonds encashed by political parties has been deliberately filed at the last moment to ensure that details of donor and the amount of donations are not disclosed to the public before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Thursday took note of the submissions by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared on behalf of NGOs Association for Democratic Reforms and Common Cause, that he wanted initiation of contempt proceedings against the SBI.
In the contempt plea, the NGOs have said that two days before the expiry of the stated deadline, the SBI has filed an application seeking time till June 30 to comply with the directions.
"It is submitted that the said application is mala fide and demonstrates a wilful and deliberate disobedience & defiance of the judgement passed by the constitution bench of this court. It is further a clear attempt to undermine the authority of this court," it said.
Congress Hits Out At Centre Over Electoral Bonds
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram on Thursday said SBI to-be made disclosure on electoral bonds will make it 'very apparent' that those who contributed to the BJP did it for 'ulterior' purposes.
Karti Chidambaram said it was imperative that the SBI immediately complies with the Supreme Court ruling on electoral bonds to ensure transparency and for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to be fair.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government, saying, "Hide and seek in New India: Nation seeks, Modi hides!"
"The Pradhan Mantri Chanda Chipao Yojana, implemented by the SBI, is built on lies," he said on X.