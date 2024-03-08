SBI Under Fire For Not Disclosing Electoral Bonds Data, Hearing In SC On March 11 | Know The Matter

In a landmark verdict on February 15, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordering disclosure by the Election Commission of the donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

ALSO READ | SBI Seeks More Time From SC To Give Info On Electoral Bonds To EC

The SBI on March 4 requested time till June 30 to give information about electoral bonds to the ECI. A five-judge Supreme Court bench will hear on SBI's plea seeking extension of time on March 11.