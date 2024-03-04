SBI Seeks More Time From SC To Give Info On Electoral Bonds To EC

The State Bank of India (SBI) has requested for more time for giving information about electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India. This comes a month after the Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict, struck down the electoral bonds scheme and told SBI to give the information to the EC by March 6.

The SBI has sought time till June 30.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud struck the electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, saying changes made in the laws to implement it were unconstitutional.

ALSO READ | Electoral Bonds: Shaken And Stirred