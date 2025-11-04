Supreme Court Sets Aside Order To Remove Illegal Constructions In Gurugram’s DLF City

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
DLF city
Residents of the area — many of whom face show-cause notices issued by the state’s Town & Country Planning Department — welcomed the interim relief. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court overruled the High Court’s order to remove illegal structures in DLF City, Gurugram, and ordered enforcement agencies to maintain status quo.

  • The High Court had flagged over 4,000 violations and ordered the cancellation of occupancy certificates and disconnection of utilities; the Supreme Court raised concerns over residents not being heard.

  • Residents received relief from immediate demolition, while the state has been asked to respond and proceed only after proper adjudication of rights and violations.

The Supreme Court of India has overturned a directive by the Punjab & Haryana High Court that called for the removal of illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities in the prominent residential area of DLF City, Gurugram (Phases 1–5) in Gurugram. The top court’s decision suspends the demolition and sealing drive until further hearings.

A bench of Justices J. K. Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar passed the order, citing concerns over residents who were not given adequate opportunity to be heard and the wide-ranging nature of the High Court’s mandate, which covered more than 4,000 identified violations. Under the earlier High Court order, authorities had been instructed to act within two months to cancel occupation certificates, disconnect utilities and commence demolition and sealing of residential properties being used for commercial purposes.

The Supreme Court has asked all parties to maintain the status quo in respect of the properties flagged for action, and to refrain from any further construction or alteration until the matter is resolved. The bench has sought responses from the Haryana government and other stakeholders, and specified that future enforcement must consider due process and differentiations between violations.

Residents of the area — many of whom face show-cause notices issued by the state’s Town & Country Planning Department — welcomed the interim relief. “We were under the fear of sudden demolition,” said one local residents’ welfare association leader. “Today’s order gives us breathing space to present our case.” Meanwhile, state agencies have indicated they will abide by the court’s direction and await further instructions before resuming any action.

With the Supreme Court now engaged, authorities must pause all sealing, demolition and utility disconnection efforts in DLF City until the next hearing, after which a definitive order is expected that may reshape how unauthorised residential‐to-commercial conversions are handled in licensed colonies.

Published At:
