SC Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Payal To Appear For Mediation

The Supreme Court on Friday directed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to go for mediation at its mediation centre.
The National Conference leader had filed the divorce petition arguing that his marriage had irreversibly broken down and had approached Family High Court on the grounds of dissertation and cruelty, Live Law reported.
Omar and Payal got married on September 1, 1994 and have been living separately since 2009. The couple have two sons.
After Omar approached a court for divorce on grounds of cruelty, the Court on August 30, 2016, had dismissed his plea as he could not prove that their marriage suffered an irretrievable breakdown.
Omar had challenged this order before the Delhi High Court. Then in December 2023, a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's order.
On Friday, an apex court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed that Omar and his estranged wife jointly appear at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre to reach a settlement.
Appearing for Omar, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the top court that the parties have been living separately for 15 years. During the last occasion, the court had issued notice on Omar's plea and sough a response from Payal.
Appearing for Payal Abdullah, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan told the top court that mediation must be tried at least once. However, Sibal interjected, saying that he may go for mediation but that is for resolving the matter and not for reconciliation.
Sibal added that it would be necessary given the Supreme Court's judgment recognising the irretrievable breakdown of marriage, nevertheless agreeing to go for mediation.