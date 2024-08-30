National

SC Asks Omar Abdullah, Estranged Wife Payal To Appear For Mediation

Omar and Payal got married on September 1, 1994 and have been living separately since 2009.

Omar Abdullah divorce proceedings
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah | | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday directed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to go for mediation at its mediation centre.

The National Conference leader had filed the divorce petition arguing that his marriage had irreversibly broken down and had approached Family High Court on the grounds of dissertation and cruelty, Live Law reported.

Omar and Payal got married on September 1, 1994 and have been living separately since 2009. The couple have two sons.

After Omar approached a court for divorce on grounds of cruelty, the Court on August 30, 2016, had dismissed his plea as he could not prove that their marriage suffered an irretrievable breakdown.

Omar had challenged this order before the Delhi High Court. Then in December 2023, a division bench of Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's order.

On Friday, an apex court bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed that Omar and his estranged wife jointly appear at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre to reach a settlement.

Appearing for Omar, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the top court that the parties have been living separately for 15 years. During the last occasion, the court had issued notice on Omar's plea and sough a response from Payal.

Appearing for Payal Abdullah, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan told the top court that mediation must be tried at least once. However, Sibal interjected, saying that he may go for mediation but that is for resolving the matter and not for reconciliation.

Sibal added that it would be necessary given the Supreme Court's judgment recognising the irretrievable breakdown of marriage, nevertheless agreeing to go for mediation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Sri Lanka Seek Early Wickets After Gus Atkinson's Late Charge
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  3. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  4. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
  5. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
Football News
  1. UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Spot Kick Salvages A Point For Real Madrid Against Las Palmas
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Cummings, Colaco, Guillermo Set To Face-Off In Historic 133rd Final Showdown
  4. UEFA Champions League: Girona Must Enjoy UCL Journey, Says Coach Michel
  5. La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti Offers No Excuses For Real Madrid's Sluggish Start
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Ayodhya, Rape Of A Minor Becomes A Political Weapon
  2. Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy
  3. SC Protects News Anchor From Arrest For Interviewing Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
  4. Gujarat: Deep Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclone Asna; Many Shifted To Safer Places | Details
  5. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Enough Evidence To Charge Jagdish Tytler, Says Court
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin