National

Student Injured After Three Classmates Stab Him For Not Showing Answers During Class 10 Exam

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured student was admitted to a local hospital, they said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Students stab classmate after he refuses to show answer sheet Photo: PTI
info_icon

Three students allegedly stabbed their classmate after he refused to show his answer-sheet to them during a written examination of Class 10 in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Following the incident that took place on Tuesday at a school after the examination, the injured student was admitted to a local hospital, they said.

"During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him. They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said.

Advertisement

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained