Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

State Will Get Big-Ticket Investments In Coming Days: Maharashtra CM Shinde

The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant.

State Will Get Big-Ticket Investments In Coming Days: Maharashtra CM Shinde
State Will Get Big-Ticket Investments In Coming Days: Maharashtra CM Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 8:20 pm

Amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the `loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state will get major investments in the coming days.

The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant.

“In the coming days, the state will get major industries,"  chief minister Shinde said at a function here. 

“There has been a discussion going on about the industries in the state and our industries minister is speaking on this issue. I don't want to comment on it. (But) The government will not fall short in generating employment for the youth,” Shinde added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra Chief Minister Gujarat Government Maharashtra Government Politics Eknath Shinde Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh: Glimpses Of The Celebrations

50 Years Of Arunachal Pradesh: Glimpses Of The Celebrations

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child