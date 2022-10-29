State Will Get Big-Ticket Investments In Coming Days: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Amid the blame-game between the government and Opposition over the `loss' of Tata consortium-Airbus project, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state will get major investments in the coming days.

The opposition has been targeting the Shinde government after a Tata-led consortium and Airbus chose Vadodara in Gujarat for its military aircraft project. Earlier, Vedanta-Foxconn had chosen Gujarat over Maharashtra for its semiconductor plant.

“In the coming days, the state will get major industries," chief minister Shinde said at a function here.

“There has been a discussion going on about the industries in the state and our industries minister is speaking on this issue. I don't want to comment on it. (But) The government will not fall short in generating employment for the youth,” Shinde added.

