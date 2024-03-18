National

Srinagar In Top Of Places Where Motorsports Can Happen: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks came after the first-ever Formula 4 car show was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.

Advertisement
O
Outlook Web Desk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
X
Formula 4 car show in Srinagar | Photo: X
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen.

Modi's remarks came in response to a post on X on the first-ever Formula 4 car show that was held on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday.

"This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said.

"India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen!" the prime minister said.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement