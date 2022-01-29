Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry on Saturday, after taking the 'anna sankalp' of defeating the BJP.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says UP Polls Won't Have Surprise Result, Real Shock Will Be In Gujarat
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry - Outlook Photo/Suresh K Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 5:10 pm

The Uttar Pradesh elections will not throw a surprise result, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday exuding confidence of forming government in the state and claimed the "real surprise" will be in Gujarat assembly polls due later this year.

He claimed the people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is "nervous".

"A wrestler who loses sometimes bites or pulls. These people (BJP) have already lost," Yadav said at a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhry, after taking the 'anna sankalp' of defeating the BJP.

He asserted that the voters will teach a lesson to those who are honouring the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and the election results of Uttar Pradesh will bring happiness in the state.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance," he said.

"The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh," the Samajwadi Party chief claimed.

Asked about the government repealing the three farm laws, Yadav sought to know why the BJP "humiliated" the farmers.

"How can the farmers forget that the BJP has insulted the annadata (food providers) of the country?" he posed.

Yadav said, "Today I am happy that Jayant Chaudhary ji is with me and both of us are together working to fight for the farmers."

The voters know that Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji fought for the prosperity of the farmers. All those who are fighting for the farmers here have a chance to save and carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and this is also an election for this, the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Tags

National Akhilesh Yadav Jayant Chaudhry Samajwadi Party Chief
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

Two Nigerians Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore

Tiger Found Dead; Leopard Dies During Rescue In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

UP Court Awards Death Penalty To Three In Triple Murder Case

Gym Owners Take Out Protest March, Demand Fitness Centres Be Allowed To Reopen

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway