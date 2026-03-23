Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues

Returning to Leh after his release from detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and expressed hope for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.



Wangchuk noted that "a lot went wrong" in Ladakh and asked for assistance for individuals still facing legal action related to the Ladakh unrest, saying that the focus should now be on fixing past mistakes rather than lingering on them.



On Sunday, Wangchuk received a grand welcome at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport. He was welcomed at the airport by members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and several well-wishers.