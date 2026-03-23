Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues

Summary of this article
Returning to Leh after his release, Sonam Wangchuk said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and called for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.
He said a lot went wrong in Ladakh and urged focus on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them.
Wangchuk also sought relief for those facing cases from the agitation, hoping the new atmosphere would bring a new dawn for people still in jail.
Returning to Leh after his release from detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and expressed hope for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.
Wangchuk noted that "a lot went wrong" in Ladakh and asked for assistance for individuals still facing legal action related to the Ladakh unrest, saying that the focus should now be on fixing past mistakes rather than lingering on them.
On Sunday, Wangchuk received a grand welcome at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport. He was welcomed at the airport by members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and several well-wishers.
He was released recently by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act.
“A new step has been taken, and we are seeing it as a positive one. Although some people say it is about defeat or victory, we do not want to see it that way,” he told reporters.
Wangchuk said that the situation should not be viewed in terms of victory or defeat but as an opportunity to move forward through cooperation.
In order to foster trust and address unresolved issues, he also expressed hope that both parties would react more candidly. The climate activist stated, "If they take one step there, we take two here; if we take two, they take four — that is our expectation from those involved."
He reiterated his call for dialogue and a collaborative approach to address the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.
Wangchuk expressed his optimism that the emerging "new atmosphere" would ensure equitable handling of ongoing cases and provide relief to those incarcerated.
“I hope that as these dark clouds clear, a new dawn comes for them as well. Their treatment should be ensured as soon as possible, and the cases against them should be properly handled,” he said.
He also called for remembering those who lost their lives during the agitation and supporting the injured by helping them return to work, describing such steps as meaningful recognition of their sacrifices.
“It feels right, because I believe that not only after coming out of jail, but also from the overall atmosphere I am seeing, I hope things will come together positively. I have witnessed the love of the people of Ladakh, especially from the way the reception was given today, and the efforts made by the Apex body and KDA,” he said.
Noting that “a lot went wrong" in Ladakh, Wangchuk said the focus should now be on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them.
“Even if the whole day goes wrong, we should still try to make it better knowingly. With that hope, I want to remain positive,” he said.
On the possibility of fresh protests, Wangchuk said he hopes such a situation would not arise and asserted that any future movement would remain peaceful.
“If it does, we will walk on the path of righteousness, truth and peace. We will not deviate from peace or truth,” he said.
He emphasised that his struggle was not personal but aimed at addressing broader issues facing Ladakh. “It is important that the issue wins, even if I appear to lose. I will continue to try, because otherwise it becomes a cycle that teaches no one anything.” Wangchuk maintained that future talks on issues concerning Ladakh should be conducted in a positive “give-and-take” spirit, urging all sides to avoid rigid positions.
He also expressed hope that the prevailing atmosphere would lead to constructive outcomes, saying the overwhelming public support reflected the people’s aspirations for unity and progress.
“Our message has always been to understand the emotions of all sides through struggle and dialogue. I hope the recent developments will be satisfactory for everyone,” he said.
Wangchuk emphasised the need to take lessons from the past. "Learning is more significant than retaliation or vengeance. We ought to keep in mind, gain knowledge, and proceed. The activist stated that he intends to pay tribute to and express gratitude to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.
In response to slogans praising him as a "lion," Wangchuk stated that he preferred to compare himself to a donkey, which stands for perseverance, patience, and service. He also mentioned that he was motivated by ants because of their sense of community sacrifice and teamwork.
Wangchuk described recent actions as a major turning point, saying they showed a growing awareness of past errors and voiced optimism that Ladakh would now progress toward a better future.
The activist was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the government revoked his detention under the NSA. He had been in custody since September 26, 2025.