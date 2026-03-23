Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues

Climate activist says “a lot went wrong” but hopes for a “new atmosphere” after release from six-month detention under NSA

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
leh protest leh protest death sonam wangchuk arrested leh internet shutdown
Sonam Wangchuk Returns to Leh, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue on Ladakh Issues Photo: (ANI Video Grab)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Returning to Leh after his release, Sonam Wangchuk said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and called for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.

  • He said a lot went wrong in Ladakh and urged focus on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them.

  • Wangchuk also sought relief for those facing cases from the agitation, hoping the new atmosphere would bring a new dawn for people still in jail.

Returning to Leh after his release from detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said the Ladakh movement would remain peaceful and expressed hope for constructive engagement between all stakeholders.

Wangchuk noted that "a lot went wrong" in Ladakh and asked for assistance for individuals still facing legal action related to the Ladakh unrest, saying that the focus should now be on fixing past mistakes rather than lingering on them.

On Sunday, Wangchuk received a grand welcome at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport. He was welcomed at the airport by members of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB), and several well-wishers.

He was released recently by the Centre after nearly six months in detention under the National Security Act.

Laddakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk interacting with representatives of Farmers Unions and Students on the 11th day of his fast at Laddakh Bhawan in Delhi - Vikram Sharma
Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention As Protests Over Sixth Schedule Statehood To Continue In Ladakh

BY Ishfaq Naseem

“A new step has been taken, and we are seeing it as a positive one. Although some people say it is about defeat or victory, we do not want to see it that way,” he told reporters.

Wangchuk said that the situation should not be viewed in terms of victory or defeat but as an opportunity to move forward through cooperation.

In order to foster trust and address unresolved issues, he also expressed hope that both parties would react more candidly. The climate activist stated, "If they take one step there, we take two here; if we take two, they take four — that is our expectation from those involved."

Related Content
Laddakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk interacting with representatives of Farmers Unions and Students on the 11th day of his fast at Laddakh Bhawan in Delhi - Vikram Sharma
Govt Revokes Sonam Wangchuk’s Detention As Protests Over Sixth Schedule Statehood To Continue In Ladakh
A massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh Leh, Sep 24. - IMAGO / ANI News
Ladakh leaders brace for fresh confrontation with Union government on statehood, sixth schedule demands
Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh - PTI
Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta Resigns Months After Statehood Protests
Sonam Wangchuk speaks to media in Leh over CBI probe into alleged FCRA violations at his institute, Sep 25. - (ANI Video Grab)
SC Adjourns Plea Challenging Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Under NSA To March 10
Related Content

He reiterated his call for dialogue and a collaborative approach to address the aspirations of the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk expressed his optimism that the emerging "new atmosphere" would ensure equitable handling of ongoing cases and provide relief to those incarcerated.

“I hope that as these dark clouds clear, a new dawn comes for them as well. Their treatment should be ensured as soon as possible, and the cases against them should be properly handled,” he said.

He also called for remembering those who lost their lives during the agitation and supporting the injured by helping them return to work, describing such steps as meaningful recognition of their sacrifices.

“It feels right, because I believe that not only after coming out of jail, but also from the overall atmosphere I am seeing, I hope things will come together positively. I have witnessed the love of the people of Ladakh, especially from the way the reception was given today, and the efforts made by the Apex body and KDA,” he said.

Noting that “a lot went wrong" in Ladakh, Wangchuk said the focus should now be on correcting past mistakes rather than dwelling on them.

“Even if the whole day goes wrong, we should still try to make it better knowingly. With that hope, I want to remain positive,” he said.

On the possibility of fresh protests, Wangchuk said he hopes such a situation would not arise and asserted that any future movement would remain peaceful.

“If it does, we will walk on the path of righteousness, truth and peace. We will not deviate from peace or truth,” he said.

He emphasised that his struggle was not personal but aimed at addressing broader issues facing Ladakh. “It is important that the issue wins, even if I appear to lose. I will continue to try, because otherwise it becomes a cycle that teaches no one anything.” Wangchuk maintained that future talks on issues concerning Ladakh should be conducted in a positive “give-and-take” spirit, urging all sides to avoid rigid positions.

He also expressed hope that the prevailing atmosphere would lead to constructive outcomes, saying the overwhelming public support reflected the people’s aspirations for unity and progress.

“Our message has always been to understand the emotions of all sides through struggle and dialogue. I hope the recent developments will be satisfactory for everyone,” he said.

Wangchuk emphasised the need to take lessons from the past. "Learning is more significant than retaliation or vengeance. We ought to keep in mind, gain knowledge, and proceed. The activist stated that he intends to pay tribute to and express gratitude to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

In response to slogans praising him as a "lion," Wangchuk stated that he preferred to compare himself to a donkey, which stands for perseverance, patience, and service. He also mentioned that he was motivated by ants because of their sense of community sacrifice and teamwork.

Wangchuk described recent actions as a major turning point, saying they showed a growing awareness of past errors and voiced optimism that Ladakh would now progress toward a better future.

The activist was released from Jodhpur Central Jail after the government revoked his detention under the NSA. He had been in custody since September 26, 2025.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Virat Kohli’s Viral Reaction Grabs Attention; CSK Roar Lights Up Chepauk

  2. IPL 2026: Dasun Shanaka To Join Rajasthan Royals As Sam Curran's Replacement - Report

  3. Pakistan Super League 2026 Limited To Karachi And Lahore, No Spectators Allowed: Here's Why

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Honour Suresh Raina And Matthew Hayden With Hall Of Fame Induction At Roar Event

  5. IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Triggers Emotional Reactions From Fans At CSK Roar 2026 - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 22, 2026

  2. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  3. Jharkhand Says No to G-RAM-G, Pushes to Keep MGNREGA Intact

  4. Venugopal Alleges CPI(M)-BJP Nexus In Kerala

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

  2. Netanyahu Urges Global Leaders to Join US-Israel Campaign Against Iran Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

  5. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls