Slew Of Welfare Schemes Implemented By Govt Will Help YSRCP Sweep 2024 Polls: Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said a slew of welfare schemes implemented for the people will enable his YSR Congress party sweep all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections in 2024.

Reddy made these remarks on the sidelines of a function to disburse the third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan scheme, amounting to Rs 1,100 crore for the fourth year at a stretch in Tenali town.

This scheme offers Rs 13,500 in three installments every year to eligible farmers. Tuesday's disbursal also included Rs 2,000 each to 51 lakh more farmers, who suffered crop losses due to natural calamities in December.

Under Rythu Bharosa and input subsidy scheme thus far, the southern state has spent Rs 27,062 crore and Rs 1,912 crore respectively while the state’s total expenditure on welfare since coming to power amounted to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, said an official statement.

According to the statement, the CM asserted that he implemented 98.5 per cent of his election promises and asked people not to be carried away by the alleged misleading and false propaganda of the opposition Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena.

Reddy slammed the two parties, saying they were not sure if they would contest all the 175 seats and challenged them if they could.

Comparing his reign with the previous TDP's, he observed that God's blessings enabled AP to enjoy good rainfall in the past three years, in contrast to the 'drought' under N Chandrababu Naidu's tenure.

The YSRCP founder claimed that opposition parties have become envious of the credibility and political goodwill of the ruling party and said they would continue to suffer as there is no medicine for that problem.

He asked people to discern the qualitative difference between his rule and TDP's, alleging that the latter pursued a policy of plunder, stash and devour, backed by media and Pawan Kalyan, whom he termed the foster son (dattaputrudu) of Naidu.

Later, he asked people to vote for the YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they have benefited from the welfare schemes.

-With PTI Input