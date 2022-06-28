Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Six Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

The Union territory now has 35 active cases, while 9,973 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 10:00 am

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,137 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Five new patients have travel history, while one fresh infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has 35 active cases, while 9,973 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. A total of 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.41 lakh people.

-With PTI Input

